Cadence Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

