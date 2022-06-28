Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $15,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

