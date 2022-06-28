Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.32. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$524.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.12 million during the quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

