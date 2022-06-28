Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $38.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,564,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,410 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 896,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 40.9% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,836,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,442,000 after purchasing an additional 823,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

