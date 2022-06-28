Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CLMT stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $911.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

