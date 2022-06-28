Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$2.54. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 259,444 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08.

Canacol Energy ( TSE:CNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

