Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $38.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

GOOS opened at $19.66 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 133,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

