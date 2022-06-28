Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $226.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $122.26 and a 12 month high of $161.92.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.