Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.

Shares of CU opened at C$37.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$33.86 and a 12 month high of C$40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.39. The company has a market cap of C$10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

