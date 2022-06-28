Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CGC opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.