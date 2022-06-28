Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CGC opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

