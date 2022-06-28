Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.15.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.07.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Tilray has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Tilray by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 126,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.