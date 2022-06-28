Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $11.73. Capcom shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,475 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.
Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.