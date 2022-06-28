Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.93

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and traded as low as $11.73. Capcom shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10,475 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

