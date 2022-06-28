Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,263 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.