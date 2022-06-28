Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,129 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

