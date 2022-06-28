Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Price Target Lowered to €156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($223.40) to €156.00 ($165.96) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CZMWY stock opened at $120.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $109.65 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6796 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

