Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

