Carmel Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,595,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

