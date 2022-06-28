Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 15.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

NYSE O opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

