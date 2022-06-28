Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

