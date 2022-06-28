Carmel Capital Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

