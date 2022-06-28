Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

NYSE:PL opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PL. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.