Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

