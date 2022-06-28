Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

