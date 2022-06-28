Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

