Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.66.
CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CCL stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
