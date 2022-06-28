Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.66.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

