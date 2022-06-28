Casper Market Capitalization Hits $175.93 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $175.93 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,206.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.34 or 0.15752672 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00177812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00070274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,966,354,870 coins and its circulating supply is 5,349,585,511 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.