Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.62. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 681,597 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

