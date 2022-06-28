Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $1.62. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 681,597 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.54% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.