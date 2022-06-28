CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

