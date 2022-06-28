C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.58) to GBX 288 ($3.53) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. C&C Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.