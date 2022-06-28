CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $76.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $46.67 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $59.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.