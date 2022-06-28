Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.23 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$50.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3746478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.24.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

