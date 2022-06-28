Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 105,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

