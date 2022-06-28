Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 670 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.