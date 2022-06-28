Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average of $158.69. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

