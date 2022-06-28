Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

