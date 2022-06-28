Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 348,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.