Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,083.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.