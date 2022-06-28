Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

