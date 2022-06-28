Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

