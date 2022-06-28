Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.