Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 225 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.