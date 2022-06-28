Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

