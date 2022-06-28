Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.