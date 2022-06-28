Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.