Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

