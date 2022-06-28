Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.
SRLN opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $46.34.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
- These 3 Nasdaq-100 Leaders Have More Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.