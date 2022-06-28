Centerspace Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

CSR stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

