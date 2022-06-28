Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

KO stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.