Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $573,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

