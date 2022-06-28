Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 186 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average is $277.03. The company has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,266,092 shares of company stock worth $391,200,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

