CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 41.5% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 76,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,889,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

